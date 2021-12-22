CM’s aide says PTI’s vote bank in KP intact

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif Tuesday said that PTI is the largest political party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and united under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The special assistant said in a statement that the vote bank of the party is not only intact rather has increased. He said that winning less number of seats in the local bodies’ polls is a temporary setback, saying they will learn from it and show a full comeback. Barrister Saif said that PTI is a big movement and such movements always face similar problems. He said that ticket distribution in local bodies is one of the major reasons behind getting less number of seats over which the party workers have expressed annoyance. He said that the supporters of PTI have contested elections against the party ticket holders that resulted in the division of the party votes. He said that the chief minister has taken notice of the division of party votes and is closely monitoring these matters. He said that the chief minister has also started steps for addressing the grievances of the party workers. The special assistant said that the creation of the impression of weakening of the party due to getting of less number of seats in local bodies’ polls is baseless, as the vote of the party is not only intact rather has registered an increase.













