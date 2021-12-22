Civil society to hold ‘peace walk’ to boost Pakistan’s image

With a strong message and image building effort, a peace walk for Pakistan will be held at Liberty Roundabout in Lahore on January 11, 2022, the National Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony and the National Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony announced.

In a statement issued after a detailed discussion, the two civil society organisations announced that the upcoming peace walk will deliver a clear message to the global community that Pakistan rejects extremism, violence and hate against any community or individuals.

“Our entire nation is in a state of shock and disbelief after the horrific lynching incident in Sialkot,” the statement quoted organisers as saying. “We are here to share true image of Pakistan with global citizens as a nation that also hate violence,” they said. They said that participants of the peace walk will also condemn mob lynching of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot. The two organisations condemned torturing and killing of a human fellow in the harshest terms, saying the incident was a barbaric act by extremists.

The National Youth Council and the National Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony said that followers of all religions should cooperate with each other to create peace, and to promote values of coexistence in the society. “We must restore kindness, respect and acceptance in our society,” they said. “We must teach each other that any interpretation of scripture that breeds violence or hatred is illegitimate,” the organisers said, adding that the extremists involved in the Sialkot lynching have tried to damage Islamic laws and teachings.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him. Videos circulating on social media showed a mob dragging the heavily-bruised body out to the street where they burned it in the presence of a crowd.