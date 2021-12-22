Maryam should be ashamed of her party defeat in KP LG polls: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz should be ashamed of her party’s humiliating defeat in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister in a news release said Maryam should admit her defeat with open heart as her party remained on the last number in KP LG polls. He said after facing losing elections of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the people of KP rejected the PML-N in local government elections. There was a lack of leadership in PML-N as it had split into factions due to internal rift, he said, adding If Shehbaz Sharif looks active in the party than Maryam goes on a rest for two months. Farrukh said the courts have declared the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif a fugitive, if [Nawaz] had dare than did not flee the country under the pretext of medical treatment.

He said, “Inflation is a global phenomenon and its effects were felt across the world.”