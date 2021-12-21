Sheheryar Munawar, Ahsan Khan being criticised for ‘problematic’ conversation about exes

Recently, ace actors Sheheryar Munawar and Syra Yousuf appeared on ‘Time Out with Ahsan Khan.’ In the show, Sheheryar Munawar was seen inclined towards Syra, he praised Syra Yousuf a lot, he also reminisced working with Syra Yousuf, it was evident that Sheheyar Munawar was in awe while discussing Syra Yousuf. Syra Yousuf was also blushing when he praised her. The two knew each other perfectly.

Ahsan Khan while listening to Sheheryar Munawar said, “last time you came in the show you were praising Maya Ali, that means you praise the one who is in front of you” To Ahsan’s jibe Sheheryar took a break and urged Ahsan Khan to move on as the time and things have changed and moved on.

Public was too quick to guess that the two actors are either dating or too close, they also said that Ahsan Khan discussing Maya Ali at that time was uncalled for. They called Ahsan Khan the “Phupo”.

They also criticized Sheheyar Munawar on being a playboy on changing friends too quickly.

One fan said Sheheyar Munawar is the New “Ranbir Kapoor” in town.

It’s to be remembered that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is popular as Casanova in Bollywood industry and calling Sheheyar Munawar , the “Ranbir Kapoor” is a big thing. Fans didn’t like Ahsan Khan and Sheheryar Munawar at all.