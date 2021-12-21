Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 12, on graft references against ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former minister of inter-provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

During the hearing in reference against Gilani, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its comments against the acquittal plea of a co-accused Inam Akbar and prayed the court to dismiss it as the matter fall into the jurisdiction of anti-graft watchdog. The court also granted time to NAB for comments on acquittal plea of another accused Umar Farooq. The reference had alleged ex-prime minister and other accused for granted of illegal advertising campaign to favor a private firm.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case. Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing till January 12, on a Naroval Sports City Complex reference against former minister and PMLN’s leader Ahsan Iqbal. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of NAB prosecutor.