Celebrities congratulate Sunita on her daughter’s ‘Ameen’ ceremony

4Sunita is a strong and well established Pakistani actress and model who is the part of this glamour world for a long time.

She has been seen in various serials and commercials. Sunita is married to Hassan Ahmad, who is likewise the part of Showbiz industry. The couple is blessed with 2 children.

Recently, Sunita Marshall taking to her official Instagram handle shared some adorable family pictures from her daughter’s Ameen. The video shared by Sunita shows her daughter Zaynah reciting Quran at her Ameen!

Right after Sunita shared the pictures on her social media account, fellow celebrities including Ayeza Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Uroosa Siddique and many others congratulated Sunita and her family as her daughter completed Quran.