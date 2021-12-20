Sarah and Noor Zafar opt for Kanwal Malik and Ahmad Sultan to wear at a wedding

Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan make one of the most beloved sister duos of our media industry.

Both Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan are actresses. Noor became a part of our industry after Sarah Khan.

Recently Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan attended a wedding and both of them took their Instagram accounts to share their adorable pictures. Sarah Khan was seen all dressed up in black formal lehenga choli designed by Kanwal Malik and she looked ethereal as always. Noor on the other hand opted for a green velvet dress by Ahmad Sultan.

Have you guys seen the pictures? Aren’t these sisters looking like a vision to behold?