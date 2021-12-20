I’m that lucky girl who has found a best friend and a husband in the same person: Sana Javed

Pakistani actor, Sana Javed wished husband, Umair Jaswal with a sweet Instagram post. Famous Pakistani actor, Sana Javed has shared a cute picture with her husband, singer Umair Jaswal on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram, along with a lovely wish for his birthday.

On Monday midnight, Dunk actor shared the adorable birthday post, with the caption “Happy birthday to my amazing husband. I am that lucky girl who has found a best friend and a husband in the same person. Thank you for being in my life”.

Jaswal was quick to react to the post with a heart emoji in the comments. Apart from him, Sinf-e-Aahan producer, Sana Shahnawaz and Umair’s brother, Uzair Jaswal also commented on the post with birthday wishes for the singer.

The post has got thousands of likes and comments from the users of the social media app. Netizens can’t stop adoring the chemistry of the actor-singer duo and have filled the comments section with the birthday wishes for the zealous musician.

Earlier this year, Sana Javed turned bike rider for husband Umair and drove him around on his favourite Harley Davidson. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself atop a Harley Davidson with Umair hanging on tight for a thrilling ride! “Hope you enjoyed the ride,” she captioned the picture.

The couple tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony.