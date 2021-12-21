Tabdeeli heading towards its end

In a fresh salvo at the PTI, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday said the change that the ruling party had promised was approaching its end and that too in a humiliating way.

“Change is not coming – it is going,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to PTI’s famous slogan “tabdeeliaanahirahi, tabdeeliaagai hay” (change is not coming, it has already arrived).

She further said the promised ‘tabdeeli’ was approaching its end, that too in a disgraceful and humiliating fashion.

The government has pushed 220 million people of the country into problems such “as inflation, lawlessness, and incompetence,” as a result of which the masses have been cursing the government, she said, says a news report.

The opposition parties have bagged three out of four mayoral seats in Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s ongoing local body elections, while the ruling PTI is in danger of losing the fourth one as well, according to unofficial results.

There are five city councils in the province, however, the elections took place only on four as the polls in Dera Ismail Khan were postponed after ANP’s candidate for mayor Umar Khattab Sherani was shot dead.