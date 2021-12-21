Transparent polls held for first time

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the promise of strong local government system by elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan was the only leader who put his political interests behind and thought for the country and the people. The minister said that KP LG elections were important in two respects.

He said that for the first time, powers were being transferred directly to the elected representatives at the tehsil level and for the first time the government held fair and transparent elections.

He said otherwise it was easy to have a dictator in the case of the chief minister and run the business which was the tradition of PPP and PML-N. Taking a jibe on the PPP he said that the people of Sindh were still suffering from this attitude. The minister’s remarks came a day after the first phase of K-P’s LG elections wherein Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) emerged victoriously and managed to secure 18 tehsil chairman slots, whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) managed to secure 14.