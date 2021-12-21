3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Awaran, adjoining areas

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes jolted Balochistan’s Awaran and adjoining areas last (Monday) night.

The tremors were measured 3.5 at the Richter scale. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting Kalma-e-Tayabba. Although, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Awaran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located southwest of Awaran some 55 kilometres away at the depth of 25 kilometres.

Earlier this month, earthquake tremors were also felt in Karachi.

The tremors were felt in the city’s areas including, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Hadid, II Chandragar Road, Malir, Scheme 33, Saddar, Gulzar-e-Hajri, Port Qasim, Quaidabad, Khokhrapar, Malir, Lyari, Sher Shah, Kharadar, Kemari and adjoining areas.