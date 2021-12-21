Sialkot incident: CII suggests severe punishment for culprits

On Monday, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has asked for strict and severe punishment for the culprits associated with the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager on allegations that he had blasphemed.

At its 226th meeting in Islamabad, the CII maintained that taking the law into one’s hands was against the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Shariah.

The council called upon the government to hand swift and exemplary punishment to those involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager through the “proper course of law.”

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz headed the meeting. Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also present.

Dr Qibla Ayaz informed the media the CII meeting strongly denounced the unlawful and brutal act of a mob in Sialkot. “All culprits should be given exemplary punishment,” he said, adding that the Council members also praised the government for properly handling the matter and taking prompt action, which reflected Pakistan’s true face in the comity of nations.

“We also appreciate the views expressed by the Jamiat Ulema Sri Lanka over the tragedy,” the CII chairman added.

The CII chairman asserted the problem did not pertain to the absence of law; rather, it related to their lack of implementation.

The CII backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to present a medal to Malik Adnan, the man who urged the mob to save the Sri Lankan manufacturing manager’s life.

The declaration stated that judicial changes were required in order to restore public trust in judicial institutions. It was also discovered that such acts of violence occur as a result of the availability of violent information on social media that is contrary to Islam, Pakistani ideology, and the country’s Constitution.

The meeting also felt the need for creating awareness among masses that law should not be taken into their hands on any issue, adding that a narrative in form of Pegham e Pakistan of 2017 already existed there. The CII demanded that the declaration adopted by the CII meeting should also be presented in the Parliament to get its mandate and for the purpose of undertaking proper legislation.