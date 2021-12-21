PM Imran blames KP drub on wrong selection of candidates

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s rout in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections said that wrong candidate selection was a major cause for the PTI’s defeat in the polls.

The prime minister took to twitter to make these remarks over PTI’s defeat in recent polls.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf could not grab even a single mayor seat out of the four. The PTI could only manage to win one tehsil in Peshawar out of six tehsils.

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger,” tweeted the prime minister.

In the 64 tehsil council unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 16 tehsil council seats while the PTI has won in 14.

Independent candidates have won 10, ANP six, PML-N three, Jamaat-e-Islami two, and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in the tehsil council elections.