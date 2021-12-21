Harry Potter anniversary reunion: Return to Hogwarts trailer released

The “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” trailer has arrived. HBO Max unveiled the official 90-second trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special that will be available for streaming from January 1.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is largely about the Harry Potter cast getting back together at Warner Bros. Harry Potter the 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ trailer sees the actors and producers reuniting in the retrospective special for celebrating the first film’s anniversary.

Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/b0b6EQWoO9 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 20, 2021

The interviews and discussion about the scenes by its cast members is there as well. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Ralph Fiennes – who played the leading characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Lord Voldemort respectively – will be seen in the upcoming show.

Gary Oldman, Bonnie Wright, Helena Bonham Carter, Evanna Lynch, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton along with James and Oliver Phelps will make an appearance as well.

However, the brains behind the Harry Potter franchise J.K. Rowling will not appear in the special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be out January 1, 2022, on HBO Max, HBO Go, Amediateka, Foxtel, and Sky properties around the world.

It is pertinent to mention that the first film titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released on November 14, 2001.