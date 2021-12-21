New schedule for travelling after fog declines

Fog interrupted air and rail transportation in the provincial capital Lahore on Monday, according to the Daily Times.

Four flights were cancelled and nine were delayed due to fog at Lahore Airport.

Fog also disrupted the schedules of passenger trains between Karachi and Quetta. More than ten trains are running up to five hours late in Lahore.

According to the Railways inquiry, Shah Hussain Express from Karachi was delayed for more than five 5 hours, Karachi Express 5 hours, Awam Express, Pak Business Express, Tezgam and Allama Iqbal Express 2 hours, Jaffar Express from Quetta 2 dense, Karakoram Express 1 hour 40 minutes, Green Line 1.5 hours. There was a delay.