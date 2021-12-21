US heaps praise on Pak for hosting OIC’s special session

On Monday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Daily Times reported.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest, the present security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral collaboration possibilities, ISPR said.

The US envoy praised Pakistan for its efforts in enhancing peace and hosting a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

When discussing Afghanistan’s security, COAS stressed the importance of global cooperation in place to evade a humanitarian catastrophe. West’s presence in the OIC session was also appreciated by the army chief.

The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation as well as Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen Pak-Afghan border management, according to the statement, adding that the US envoy pledged to continue to deepen diplomatic relations with Pakistan at all levels.