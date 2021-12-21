World, region cannot afford an unstable Afghanistan

United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and hailed Pakistan’s efforts for organizing CFM’s 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation opportunities in the context were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS stressed upon need for global convergence to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan saying the world and the region could not afford an unstable Afghanistan. He thanked the dignitary for participating in the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC). The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for effective Pak-Afghan border management and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.