Sindh, Balochistan governors discuss inter-provincial harmony

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday discussed current political situation, inter-provincial harmony and measures for promotion of tourism and other issues of mutual interest. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha called on the Governor of Sindh at Governor House in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the Governor House. The meeting also agreed to further strengthen the relations between the provinces as well as to promote people-to-people contacts. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the federal government was taking historic steps for the construction and development of Karachi and other cities and districts of Sindh. The Governor Sindh further said that due to the initiatives taken by the present government, the country is moving towards economic prosperity. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha while talking to Governor Sindh said that the vision of the Prime Minister regarding socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan was commendable. He added that the availability of employment opportunities to the people is helping to alleviate poverty.













