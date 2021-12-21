Sindh govt to provide bailout package to KMC employees: Murtaza

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday said that it was agreed in principle in the last meeting of the Cabinet that Sindh government will provide bailout package for payment of pensions and arrears to KMC employees.

The administrator expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Municipal Workers Trade Union Alliance headed by Zulfiqar Shah. The delegation met Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the his office and apprised him about the problems being faced by the employees. Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, representatives of Trade Union Alliance Ashraf Awan, Javed Baloch, Habib-ur-Rehman Awan, Ilyas Jadoon, Qasim Shah, Capt. Shabir Jadoon, Muhammad Ali Malik, Aslam Bizenjo and others were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab said he stood by his promise and retired employees’ pensions and arrears will be paid soon so that their problems can be solved. He said that the government of Sindh firmly believed that the legitimate issues of all the employees belonging to the local bodies should be resolved without delay so that they can perform their services in an efficient and effective manner. The administrator said that the KMC had sought help from the Sindh government to pay the pensions and arrears of the employees and the matter is now being resolved.

During the meeting, President, Municipal Workers Trade Union Alliance, Zulfiqar Shah said that they want to strengthen the hands of Administrator Karachi and hoped long standing problems of KMC employees would be resolved. He said that all the branches of the banks of the pensions of the employees were not online due to which the people living in remote areas of the country were facing difficulties.