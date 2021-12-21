Haleem says Sindh prosecution system offering impunity to outlaws

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Monday, said that terrorism cases were being framed against PTI workers in Sindh while ‘economic terrorists’ were at large and plundering national exchequer and resources.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court where he appeared for hearing of PS-88 bye-election case. Due to non-provision of copies of the case documents by the prosecution, the hearing was adjourned till January 8, 2022.

The opposition leader termed it regrettable that he was being portrayed as a political terrorist and remained behind the bars for a month and a half under charges of a crime never committed.

“My sin is raising issues of poor people and exposing those who plundered resources of people of Sindh,” he said, adding that he had to face the fake allegations and appear in the courts because he was soldier of Imran Khan.

Terrorism cases were being framed against PTI workers in Sindh while on the other hand ‘economic terrorists’ were free and provincial police force that has become Zardari and Bajari police was making false cases against PTI workers, Haleem alleged adding that Sindh was going through a dark period of political victimization.

An example of bad policing in Sindh was killing of a pickup driver the other day by Tandojam police while earlier Arsalan Mehsud was killed by police in plain clothes while walking on the road, he argued, and also mentioned killing of a youth in a police encounter in Korangi.

He accused Sindh Police’s prosecution system of supporting criminals and offering impunity to outlaws against the bribe. He argued that prosecution issued clean chit to Sarwar Rahupoto, one of the police officers from whom Rangers recovered 67 kg of hashish while the recovered drugs were also changed.

Haleem Adil said that PPP wanted to occupy entire Sindh illegally and they were attempting to legislate through Sindh Assembly to regularize illegal buildings. He said that PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father and 17 more people lost their lives in sad incident of Shershah building collapse.

Gutters were causing explosions and Sindh government was responsible for the incident as they did not clean 500 drains and the drain in Shershah where incident took place was one of the drains those were to be cleaned by provincial government, he observed.

The federal government has done the assigned work of cleaning the drains and Orangi Nala and Mahmoodabad Nala had been cleared while work was in progress on Gujjar Nala, he maintained.

Murtaza Wahab has failed in stopping disposal of industrial waste in sewerage drains as advisor to CM on environment whereas KMC was equally responsible for the deaths in the Sher Shah tragedy, Haleem said, adding that 17 people of Karachi fell victim to wrong policies of Murad Ali Shah’s government.

By introducing a bill in the Sindh Assembly, PPP wanted to regularize the buildings built on the gutters, he reiterated, and said that PTI opposed the attempt and prevented itself from being a part of their criminal legislation. “Under the guise of Nasla Tower they are cleansing out their wrong doings,” he remarked.

Advocate Abdul Wahab Baloch informed the media persons that police and prosecution has not submitted copies of relevant case documents in court even after passage of a year. He said that the court has directed the prosecution to provide copies before the next hearing on January 8.

A JIT was formed for fact finding in cases of Haleem Adil Sheikh by federal government and its report was about to come, he said adding that there was nothing in the case and they were confident that court would acquit Haleem Adil from the false cases.