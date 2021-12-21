Daily Times

Two die as bus falls in ditch in Wazirabad

APP

At least two persons died and several others received serious injuries when an overloaded bus hurtled into a ditch near head Qadirabad in Wazirabad on Monday. Rescue sources said the passenger vehicle overturned due to reckless driving which claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue and police officials rushed to the accident site and shifted the wounded people to hospital. According to the Rescue officials, the injured were rescued from beneath the bus using a crane.

