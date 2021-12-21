IGP Balochistan says best services being delivered at police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat said that measures were being taken to ensure delivering the best services at the police stations level in respective areas of the province for interest of peace.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with all the senior police officers of the province held here on Monday through video link.

The IG said that the police force should treat the people kindly inside the police station in order to restore confidence of people saying that the FIR would be registered immediately and in this regard, the investigation to be conducted on merit.

Funds for investigation expenses have been provided to the investigating officers of all police stations of province. No burden will be imposed on the people and no expenditure can be demanded from any party, he added.

The IG Police further directed that the patrolling and blockade plan would be fully implemented and respective SHOs would patrol themselves in their areas at night in order to control crime activities in the areas. He said attendance of all staff could be ensured in the police station. The IG Police further directed that a special drive has been launched for the immediate arrest of all the notorious criminals and fugitive accused. He said adding that in case of any emergency, the public should call 15 and for complaints or detailed complaints against the police, call 1715.

The IG Police Balochistan further said that terrorism could be completely eradicated from the province. Strict action will be taken against terrorist organizations and their facilitators in order to maintain durable peace for ensuring protection of people lives and their property in the province, he added.

No one will be allowed to disturb this peace, the martyrs of the police are our assets and caring of their families is being carried, he noted.