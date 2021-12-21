Sino-Pak workshop held to advance technology transfer

The 2nd Sino-Pak Matchmaking Workshop was held to advance science and technology transfer and cooperation support, under CPEC.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), themed by ‘Deepen China-Pakistan STI Cooperation to Support the Construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’, the workshop was held in Kunming and Islamabad online and offline.

Various promising scientific cooperation and technology transfer in modern agriculture, new energy, biomedicine and digital economy, etc. between the two countries are loading to inject new impetus to CPEC development.

Over 100 Chinese and Pakistani government officials, scientists and other representatives attend the 2nd China-Pakistan Matchmaking Workshop in Kunming and Islamabad on Dec. 16, 2021.

Ruan Xiangping, First-Level Inspector, Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Science and Technology of China, advised giving more attention to enterprises’ needs, serving CEPC progress and enhancing talent cultivation to deepen technology transfer and cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Syed Ata ur Rehman, Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan, also expressed his expectation of Pak-China scientific and technological cooperation.

According to Zhang Jihong, Second-Level Inspector, Yunnan Provincial Science of Technology Department, with the establishment of China-South Asia Technology Center Pakistan branch, bilateral cooperation in green energy, green food, biomedicine, health and digital economy, etc. will be made via building joint laboratory and talent scheme.

In recent years, increasingly more cooperation has been reached between Yunnan province and Pakistan.

Notably, the hybrid wheat technical assistance and demonstration project has greatly lifted wheat production in Pakistan with China-Pakistan hybrid wheat international commercial breeding and industrialization system established.

Moreover, projects of hybrid rice and transportation infrastructure construction, etc. are also ongoing to help Pakistan overcome food security and infrastructure construction challenges.

It’s learned that a series of training sessions of modern agriculture, energy, mining and metallurgy, biology, medicine, management will be held soon to help Pakistan cultivate technical talents.