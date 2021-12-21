Shanghai Electric receives Fire Safety Award

Shanghai Electric and its subsidiary company in Pakistan, Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) are fully committed towards environment and the safety of their workers, a top company official has said.

Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, also expressed pleasure over the fact that the company was awarded at the 11th Fire Safety and Security Awards 2021 held by the National Forum of Environment and Health and Fire Protection Association of Pakistan recently.

“We at Shanghai Electric are fully committed towards the safety and well-being of our workers,” Li Jigen said. “Our company takes all possible measures to shield the workers from any mishaps.”

SSRL is working on a Coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar Coalfield, which is a “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project.

SSRL was one of the recipients at the Fire Safety Awards recently. Huang Jin Ting, Vice CEO of SSRL, received the award on behalf of the company at a local hotel in Karachi.