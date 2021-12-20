Punjab govt ready to provide 0.1m jobs in order to grab votes 

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government announced on Monday that it is working on a plan to distribute jobs to the unemployed in order to get the most votes in the province.

With the approval of PTI provincial assembly members, the PTI government would offer 100,000 government employment to the unemployed in grades 4 to 15. The government is working on a proposal to grant treasure MPAs a quota of more than 5,000 positions.

More than 5,000 allocations of seats will be awarded to government MPAs in the first phase, out of a total of 35,000 seats.

Members of the assembly may be able to offer jobs in the departments of education, health, housing, and civil defence.