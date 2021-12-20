Father and daughter die due to gas leakage in room

A father and daughter were found dead in their house in Sakrand, suffocated due to gas leakage.

According to police officials, a man Shani Solangi and his six-year daughter died due to a gas leakage from the heater and then the room had caught fire when the victims were in sleep.

Moreover, in October a newly-married couple was found dead at their house due to gas suffocation in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Media reports frequent incidents of deaths by suffocation in Pakistan during freezing temperatures in winter.