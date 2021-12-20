NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telephonic katchehry

MULTAN: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Office Multan will organize “e-telephonic katchehry” to address public issues on December 21 (Tuesday).

Following direction from Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik, the DG regional head office Imran Ali Khan will attend calls of citizens between 11: 00 to 13:00 hours. According to official sources, he would issue instructions for early redress the complaints.

The citizens could contact at 061-9220131. Similarly, the citizens could also contact through Pakistan Portal for resolution of issues pertaining to NADRA.