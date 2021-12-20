NCOC has lowered the age limit for COVID-19 booster shots

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) stated on Monday that the age limit for receiving COVID-19 booster shots will be lowered.

Individuals aged 30 and up are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose and can have a booster shot of their choosing starting January 1, 2022, according to a statement released by Pakistan’s main organisation in charge of policy and implementation of the national COVID-19 programme.

The forum also released the latest vaccination statistics, saying 713,582 people were vaccinated overnight, pushing the country’s tally of vaccinated individuals to 141,509,339, which constitutes 58% of Pakistan’s population.

The NCOC statement said that Monday’s meeting of the NCOC decided to take strict measures to implement mandatory vaccine administration.

The meeting discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence in the country. It also reviewed the vaccination targets for each of the provinces and efforts to achieve these targets.

Citing global figures of Omicron infections, the NCOC urged the masses to ensure complete vaccination to keep them safe from the new strain.

“The Omicron variety has been recorded in 95 countries, with 58,000 cases confirmed in Europe, which is the strain’s epicentre, with the United Kingdom and Denmark having the most instances. In India, 149 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported thus far “according to the statement.