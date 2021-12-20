Pakistan issues travel protocols for people arriving from UK

On Monday, amid increasing number of the Omicron variant COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, the National Command and Operation Authority (NCOC) declared a new travel policy for passengers travelling directly from the United Kingdom to Pakistan.

According to the revised policy, all passengers arriving from the UK via direct or indirect flights will undergo a rapid antigen (RAT) test upon arrival, in addition to the mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test pre-boarding protocols already in place (max 48 hours old), says NCOC Deputy Director Abdul Qadeer Awan.

The NCOC has requested that PCAA adjust direct flights from the UK (if deemed necessary) to provide a sufficient time gap for airports to conduct 100% RAT.

The centre has asked concerned authorities to take appropriate action and expeditiously disseminate the information.

NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) announced on Monday a decision to lower the age limit for the administration of COVID-19 booster jabs.

Individuals aged 30 years and above are now eligible for the administration of a COVID-19 booster dose and can get a booster shot of their own choice from January 1, 2022, a statement issued by the principal body governing the policies and implementation of the national COVID-19 effort of Pakistan.

The forum also released the latest vaccination statistics, saying 713,582 people were vaccinated overnight, pushing the country’s tally of vaccinated individuals to 141,509,339, which constitutes 58% of Pakistan’s population.