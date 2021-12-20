PML-N slams PM Imran over ‘unhealthy obsession’ with Sharifs

PML-N Secretary Information Mariam Aurangzeb slams Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that he is compulsively defiling Pakistan’s political parties and national economy at a time when foreign ministers of the world are in the country.

Mariam remarked at a press conference that civilised countries laugh Imran Khan because, despite nearly four years in power, he continues to cast fingers at oppressors since he has nothing to show for his time in authority.

She said the country was facing multiple crises as the poor were starving, while “Imran’s unhealthy obsession with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N is the only thing on his mind”.

The PML-N spokesperson said despite keeping the leader of the opposition in jail for over a year on fictitious charges; despite imprisoning PML-N leaders in death-row cells; despite abusing power; and despite weaponising and misusing NAB, FIA and every national institution, “Imran could not prove a single penny of corruption against the PML-N leadership”.