Salman Khan announces ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ at RRR event

In a special appearance at Alia Bhatt’s movie RRR promotions, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan confirmed a sequel to his much-loved blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Khan appeared alongside SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt on Sunday, December 19 to announce Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which would be penned by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad.

The first instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan and stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshali Mehta.

Salman is slated to reprise his role as Lord Hanuman’s devotee in the sequel.