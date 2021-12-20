Windows 11 is getting rid of Control Panel soon

With each new version, Microsoft is gradually removing features, and the corporation is currently experimenting with even more ways to do so. The Control Panel’s legacy in Windows 11 is coming to an end.

Microsoft has relocated sophisticated network options inside the Settings app, according to the new test versions of Windows 11. This offers sharing options for files and printers, as well as network discovery options and network and device settings. Instead of entering the Control Panel, all of these take you to the Settings page.

Uninstalling apps from the Control Panel also takes you to the Settings app, which is something that happens with Windows 10.

The setting app was first launched in Windows 8 to replace the Control Panel with some settings. Since then, the Control Panel and Settings app have coexisted peacefully, but everything changed when Windows 11 was released.

This change is part of the business’s “ongoing endeavour to migrate over settings from Control Panel into the Settings app,” according to the company. As a result, it’s evident that Microsoft intends to phase out the Control Panel in the future, which is a nice development given that its appearance hasn’t changed in over 15 years. Removing it should be a good way to get Windows 11 up to date.