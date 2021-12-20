JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself with gun

A Village Council candidate for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) accidentally killed himself on Sunday when he fired a rifle in celebration of his victory.

Zakariya Khan, overjoyed with the prospect of winning a General Councillor seat, resorted to celebration gunfire, only to be wounded by the bullet.

Police said they would investigate Zakariya’s death thoroughly before registering a case.

District Khyber turned into a conflict zone Sunday when the local government elections took place. Rockets attacks, firing and suicide bombings at various locations caused six casualties yesterday while several were injured.

On Sunday, armed men assaulted a polling station in Kohat’a Tehsil Darra Adam Khel, setting fire to ballot papers. Armed groups stormed polling stations in the Zakha Khel and Landi Kotal districts, disrupting the voting process.

Women’s polling stations in Nowshera and Buner were also targeted.