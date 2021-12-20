Pakistan, Iran defence cooperation strengthening: Gen Qamar

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed security-related issues including the situation in Afghanistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, “Geo-strategic environment particularly situation in Afghanistan, defence and security cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Pak-Iran border security mechanism also came under discussion.”

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbours with shared history, culture and religion. “Defence collaboration between the two countries has been strengthening over the years,” the ISPR quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

Gen Qamar termed OIC’s extra ordinary session a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The Iranian FM acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and the important role that Pakistan is playing in this regard.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region particularly efforts to mitigate challenges facing people of Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said.