Qureshi, Kyrgyzstan FM discuss bilateral ties

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbaev and exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan valued its relations with Kyrgyzstan which were based on shared faith, history and culture.

He said Pakistan was desirous to enhance its relations with Kyrgyzstan in the spheres of politics, trade, investment and people to people contacts.

He said Pakistan was offering Central Asian states access to the short and easy route through Karachi and Gwadar ports.

“Conducive environment is important for advancing trade ties, regular exchange of business delegations and trade exhibitions,” he added.

He asked the visiting minister that Kyrgyzstan should review the ban on tourism and visit visas to Pakistani citizens.

He said Pakistan was ready to host the session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in March 2022.

He said Pakistan wanted OIC to play its role in tackling challenges of Islamophobia and for maintaining peace and security in the world.

Afghanistan had an opportunity to establish sustainable peace after going through ravages of war for the last four decades, he added.

The Kyrgyz minister congratulated Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the successful holding of the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.