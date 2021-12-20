Voting underway to elect Shaukat Tarin as senator

Voting for the vacant seat in the Senate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway, with provincial Finance Minister Tamoor Salim Jhagra casting the first vote in the province, Daily Times reported.

According to reports, voting for the vacant Senate seat began at 9 a.m. today (Monday) and will end at 4 p.m. The KP legislators were able to vote in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Old Hall (Jirga Hall).

Ayub Afridi, a PTI senator from KP, vacated the seat to make way for PM Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin to enter the Senate.

The Senate seat is being contested by four people. Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin of the ruling PTI, Shaukat Amirzada of the ANP, Muhammad Saeed of the PPP, and Zahir Shah of the JUI (F) are all competing for the seat.

In the KP assembly, the JUI (F) has 15, the ANP has 12, the PML-N has 7, the PPP has 5, the Balochistan Awami Party has 4, and there are four independents.

The Jamaat-i-Islami has got 3 while the PML-Q has got 1 vote.

The Senate candidate is required to bag more than 50% votes of the 145 members of the assembly.