Freezing cold increases demand of traditional ‘winter delights’

With a sudden dip in temperatures, eateries selling ‘winter delights’ in restaurants, markets and small vendors alongside roads across the country including federal capital are doing brisk business by offering a variety of warm food to attract passerby customers.

Dozens of temporary mobile carts have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold. The demand for fried fish, ‘gajar ka halwa’, Kashmiri tea, coffee, chicken soup, sajji and much other variety of winter food has increased manifold.

“Winter is the best season for sales because due to the drop in mercury, the number of customers especially youngsters were seen enjoying local traditional foods at shops”, said a shopkeeper while talking to a private news channel. Winter is a beautiful excuse to eat more than usual so enjoy these tasty delights and leave the calorie counting for summer said a young girl while purchasing soup in the local market.

Chilly weather especially at night of last few days forced the citizens to eat winter fried food to bear the sudden wave of coldness, said another customer. Men, women, and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with a variety of fish which is a favorite of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season, said a roadside vendor.