Why are Junaid Safdar’s sherwani buttons creating a buzz?

The post-wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan have come to a close after a week of events with a Valima event held at Jati Umrah and the groom’s sherwani buttons are creating a lot of buzzes now.

At his Valima event, Junaid Safdar wore sherwani with gold buttons imprinted with the picture of ‘Lion’, making the traditionally styled dress look unique. It was a Faraz Manan outfit.

The bridge Ayesha Saif Khan opted for Menahel and Mehreen outfit for the Valima, a traditional-coloured dress teamed with a tea-pink dupatta with diamond jewellery.

Pictures and videos from multiple events are doing rounds on social media. In a couple of videos, Maryam can be seen singing at an event, while sitting with her husband Safdar Awan.

Both the daughters of Maryam Nawaz, Mehrunnisa and Mahnoor, also dressed up to the nines for their brother’s post-wedding celebrations.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan had tied the knot in August in London.