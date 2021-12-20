Maya named in Filmfare’s Most Influential Women 2021 list

Maya Ali has featured in Filmfare UAE’s list of most influential women this year. The diva, who has exclusively spoken to the outlet over her views on women empowerment, is expressing gratitude to her friends and fans over their constant support. “It’s an honour to be representing your country everyday on the screen but this feature in @filmfareme coffee table book is even more special. I want to thank all of you for your unflinching love and support,” captioned Maya Ali, while attaching a clip of the magazine. Maya’s friends from the fraternity, including stylist Nabila, congratulated the diva over the groundbreaking achievement.













