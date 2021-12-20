Malala’s New Year’s Resolution Challenge with Asser Malik reveals interesting facts

Malala Yousafzai is a symbol of hope, bravery and optimism. She has been recognised globally for her work for the rights of women especially their education. Recently the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai completed her graduation from the prestigious Oxford University and now, with all the time on her hands, Malala is busy exploring a number of options.

Malala Yousafzai surprised everyone when she broke the news of her wedding. Malala took Instagram to share the pictures from the Nikkah ceremony where Malala looked happy as she posed for the camera while holding hands with her husband Asser Malik. Malala’s husband, Asser Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Malala recently shared a video with her husband. In the video, Malala and Asser Malik are seen trying “NY Resolution Challenge”. Malala also revealed a few interesting facts during the video.