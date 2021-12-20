Pakistan working on frontline for peace in region: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as “Ambassador of Peace” and said that Pakistan is working on the front line for peace in the whole region including Afghanistan.

Ignoring Afghanistan would be tantamount to inviting disaster. European countries and United States must stand by Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia’s announcement of 1 billion riyals aid to Afghanistan is a positive step. It is also an honor for Pakistan to host a meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic countries.

He was talking to the media after a event and meeting a delegation led by Mehar Jamshid Chairman PTI Spain and president of PTI Spain, Shiraz Bhatti, at Governor House Lahore.Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a true and exemplary role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and unfortunately by each passing day in Afghanistan, the economic and public problems are increasing. Under these circumstances, the world should go ahead and play its role in helping Afghanistan without any preconditions. If the situation in Afghanistan worsens, it will affect not only Pakistan or the region but the whole world.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that it is also an honor for Pakistan to host the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Islamic countries and through this meeting Pakistan has once again stepped forward and fulfilled its responsibility for peace and stability in Afghanistan. The Saudi government’s announcement of aid to Afghanistan is welcomed. Pakistan will also play its role in providing financial assistance to Afghanistan.

While talking to the delegation of overseas Pakistanis, Sarwar said that the government is working for the reforms and strengthening of the institutions first time in the history of the country. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the rule of law. In Punjab, the government has fulfilled its promise to devolve power to the lower level and has given a new system of local government in Punjab which will empower the people in real sense, strengthen democracy and solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

Sarwar said that overseas Pakistanis have a vital role to play in Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. PTI Government has fulfilled its promise to give Overseas Pakistanis the right to vote and the solution to the problems of Overseas Pakistanis is the first priority of the government for which the federal and Punjab governments are committed.