Shibli Faraz escapes unhurt in gun attack

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Sunday escaped unhurt in an attack while getting back to Peshawar from Kohat after casting his vote. The car windows smashed during the attack by unknown people.

Faraz told the media that he was safe but his driver got injured and was taken to Peshawar for medical attention. There were different accounts about the nature of attack on the minister. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted moments after the news broke, saying Faraz had been attacked by gunmen at Darra Adam Khel. “Thankfully, he remained safe but unfortunately the driver is seriously injured and has been transported to the hospital. “We strongly condemn this incident,” he wrote. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Shibli Faraz. In a tweet, he asked the KP government to take action against the culprits involved in stone pelting on the vehicle of Shibli Faraz. He said this culture of impatience must be stopped and the culprits be brought to justice soon. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also condemned the attack and summoned a report on the incident from the KP police chief.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General Kohat Tahir Ayub told a private TV channel that it wasn’t a firing incident and that the minister’s vehicle was pelted with stones. “Shibli Faraz was returning to Peshawar after casting his vote in his constituency,” the DIG said. Ayub said due to pelting of stones, one police personnel was injured.

The front windscreen of Faraz’s vehicle was damaged, he added.