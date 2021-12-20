Pakistan values historical and brotherly relations with KSA: COAS

Foreign minister KSA called on COAS Gen Bajwa on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations were discussed. The COAS thanked KSA leadership for convening 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC’ CFM at Islamabad. He said that this extraordinary session of OIC is extremely important to channelise international efforts and save Afghanistan from looming security and humanitarian crises. The COAS reiterated that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with KSA and acknowledges the Kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world. The COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia. He reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.













