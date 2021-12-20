COVID-19 kills six more people, infects 360

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, COVID-19 killed six more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,878.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), another 360 people were infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 43,242 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 360 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.83 as compared to yesterday’s 0.6 per cent.

At present, 666 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Earlier on December 17, it emerged that another suspected case of Omicron variant had been reported in Karachi, whereas, the infected man allegedly fled from the quarantine facility.

A 35-year-old man had tested positive for COVID-19 and was later confirmed as a patient of the Omicron variant.