IG Punjab orders to tighten security on eve of Christmas

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that in view of arrival of Christmas, security plan for Christian places of worship and recreational spots should be reviewed in all districts of the province.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said for security arrangements of sensitive churches, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, walk through gates and other modern technologies must be utilised. IG Punjab directed all RPOs and DPOs to formulate Christmas security plan under their supervision and also ensure security of recreational places. IG Punjab said that supervisory officers should increase patrolling at night and special measures should be taken in big cities. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that supervisory officers themselves should go out in the field and inspect the security arrangements of A category churches.

Instructing the supervisory officers, IG Punjab further said that search, sweep and intelligence based operations should be carried out on daily basis in all districts. intelligence-based operations should be conducted on a daily basis in all districts. Rao Sardar Ali Khan. The system of checking passengers and vehicles at inter-provincial, inter-district check posts and crossing points should be made more efficient. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that special branch, SPU, traffic teams and district police should work together to ensure best security arrangements.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of Constable Basharat Ali who was martyred in collision with an over speeding dumper while assisting citizens in removing the fallen car in Dijikot area of Faisalabad. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police as well as the entire nation is proud of the sacrifice of Constable Basharat Ali. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Riaz, the brother of Shaheed Basharat Ali, had been martyred earlier in a police encounter and his family is great whose two sons have been martyred in line of duty to serve and protect people.

Funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable Basharat Ali were offered at Police Lines Faisalabad on Sunday morning. RPO Faisalabad Imran Mehmood and CPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashir Mekan and a large number of other officers and personnel attended his funeral. The martyred was paid salutations by a well-armed contingent of police. CPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashir Mekan expressed condolences to family of martyred constable Basharat Ali. Police have arrested driver of the overloaded dumper and legal action is being taken against him. Shaheed Constable Basharat Ali was the father of 6 children. IG Punjab directed CPO Faisalabad to maintain close contact with the family of the martyr and ensure priority measures for their possible welfare.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has expressed grief over death of Constable Tariq in an Elite Force vehicle accident near Nankana Sahib.

IG Punjab has sought report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura region. Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased elite official, IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives while on duty are valuable assets of the department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that entire force equally shares the grief of Constable Tariq’s family and all possible support will be provided to his family. IG Punjab further said that best medical facilities should be provided to other personnel injured in the accident.