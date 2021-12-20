Zartaj urges for emergency measures to avert humanitarian crises in Afghanistan

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Sunday called upon the world powers for taking emergency measures to avert food shortage and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. In an interview with PTV news, she said that extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Minister is a symbol of peace and tranquility not merely for the region but for collective interests of the world at large.

She said Pakistan was taking all out possible efforts for providing assistance to Afghan people in terms of food items, medical materials, blankets, quilts and edibles, but it alone can do nothing without the support of other countries.

The need of the hour is that the Muslim Ummah to get united and support their Muslim brethren in Afghanistan in this time of need, she added. She said Pakistan was playing its tremendous role for initiating unity among the Muslim Ummah by following efficient coordination, adding, OIC conference is a best example of it.

Gul said that the objective behind the extraordinary session is to highlight the need for urgent assistance and mobilization of resources to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The world must realize the sensitivity of the issue and concrete measures are needed to be taken in this regard, she stressed.