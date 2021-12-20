Faisal urges Int’l community to adopt a ‘practical approach’ on Afghanistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Sunday said that Pakistan was playing a pivotal role in promoting peace in the region and world need to adopt a ‘practical approach’ over the looming situation in Afghanistan that may lead to humanitarian crisis.

In an exclusive talk with PTV news channel, Faisal Javed stressed that the international community to generously provide assistance to Afghanistan, which is facing a “humanitarian crisis”. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister for initiating an important Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers moot in Pakistan, adding, the extraordinary session of the OIC would play a “historic role” in averting the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and we entire Muslim community are hopeful for the positive outcomes.

It is now the responsibility of the international community to respond to the situation not for the sake of Afghan people only but for the sake of global peace as well, he added.

Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, adding, Pakistani government not believed in war and always want to solve problems through dialogue.