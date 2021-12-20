PM’s uplift package for AJK transformation soon: Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Sunday disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to give a financial package of billions of rupees the AJK State Government to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir into a modern and developed state which would bring historic changes in the administrative and economic structure of Azad Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting of the Central Governing Body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir in the federal metropolis.

The meeting was chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President and Most Senior Minister Sardar Tanvir Alias Khan while Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi attended the meeting on special invitation.

The AJK Prime Minister said” With the holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir, hundreds of political workers will become part of the system and a new leadership will emerge and power will be transferred at gross route level.”

He urged the PTI workers to make full preparations for the local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir. The Governing Body also proposed to the Prime Minister various measures to improve governance and to accelerate the tempo of development activities in Azad Kashmir. Various issues including industrial development, hydel power projects were discussed to create new employment opportunities in Azad Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister assured that respect of the party workers would be ensured and the governing body of the party alongwith the parliamentary party would be taken into confidence while taking important decisions.

The Prime Minister presented the achievements and initiatives of the government during the last four and a half months to the Governing Body. The Governing Body expressed full confidence in the Government initiatives in the light of reforms. The two leaders directed the Ministers and MLAs to make effective communication with the people and workers to convey the government’s initiatives taken by the government to strengthen the government and the party to the people.

Addressing the meeting, President PTI Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that PTI as a party stood like a rock behind the government. The Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi is working for accountability, development and prosperity of the people of Azad Kashmir according to the the vision of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Five hundred billion Rupees special financial packages will change the fate of Azad Kashmir.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that soon PTI will form a committee for holding local body elections in Azad Kashmir and concrete steps will be taken to solve the problems of party workers.

Appreciating the overall performance of the government, including the abolition of the Ad hoc Act, the governing body members said that the decision to hold local body elections was highly appreciated by the people across the state and the people were very excited about the local body elections and added that after thirty years the common man would get a share in power through local body elections.