Two killed, eight injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

At least two people were killed and eight others including women and children injured in gas leakage explosion here on Sunday.

Due to leakage of gas, blast took place inside a house located near Almo Chowk at Airport Road in Quetta.

Two people were killed in the explosion which women and children among eight others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. The bodies were handed over to heirs and injured were being provide medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in Chagai district of Balochistan, a woman was killed and 19 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle, Levies sources said.

Assistant Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Muhammad Husni said a passenger bus coming from Quetta overturned near Al-Makkah Taftan in district Chagai.

A woman identified as Mussarat Bibi hailing from Chiniot was killed in the accident while 19 others were injured.