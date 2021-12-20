Indian troops martyr one more innocent youth in Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), local forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth in Srinagar district on wee hours of Sunday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred by Indian troops, paramilitary and Special Operation Group forces during a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of the district. An Indian top police officer claimed that a ‘militant’ was killed in an encounter in Harwan area of Srinagar. The eyewitness in the area said that the youth was killed in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation and there was no encounter in the area.













